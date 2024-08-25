Millions of Pilgrims Mourn Arbaeen in Karbala, Iraq

Islam Times - Arbaeen pilgrims from different countries, after walking for several days, finally gathered today in Karbala around the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) to observe Arbaeen rituals.

Millions of Pilgrims have been mourning to commemorate the third Shia Imam, the grandson of the Holy Prophet (SW) Imam Hussein (PBUH) inside and outside of Imam Hussein's holy shrine in the holy town of Karbala in central Iraq.About two weeks ago, people from all walks of life and different nationalities started their journey to Karbala in the 2024 Arbaeen March global event.The journey and its rituals are annually held days before the occasion of Arbaeen, 40 days after Ashura Day when Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala.Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram. In 61 AH (October 10, 680 CE), Imam Hussain (AS) and his true companions were martyred in the battle against the army of then-time tyrant Yazid I, led by 'Umar b. Sa'd.