The French authorities have detained Telegram founder Pavel Durov.Durov, who holds citizenship in France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was taken into custody after his private jet landed at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday.French officials are expected to release a statement on Monday.Local media reported that prosecutors suspect Durov of failing to curb criminal activities on Telegram.In a Telegram post on Sunday, Moskalkova argued that Durov's arrest is driven by a desire to close the platform, which she described as a source of unfiltered global information.She criticized the arrest as a violation of free speech and a reflection of double standards among nations that claim to uphold democracy.Telegram stated on Sunday that the company adheres to EU laws and content-moderation policies, calling the accusations against Durov "absurd."The platform appointed a Belgian legal representative earlier this year to ensure compliance with EU regulations.Durov has consistently resisted providing user data to authorities or installing a surveillance "backdoor," and has spoken publicly about pressure from the US.Several Russian politicians condemned Durov's arrest, suggesting it might be politically motivated.Public figures in the West, including journalist Tucker Carlson and entrepreneur Elon Musk, have also expressed support for Durov.Durov's former press secretary, Georgy Loboushkin, told RT that Durov would not have "disregarded his own safety" and landed in Paris if he believed the French authorities intended to arrest him.Loboushkin speculated that the order to detain Durov likely came from Washington.Durov was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday, shortly after arriving from the Republic of Azerbaijan by private jet.French prosecutors plan to charge the 39-year-old with complicity in drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses, and fraud, citing Telegram's insufficient content moderation and strong encryption tools.Loboushkin suggested that Durov might have been unaware of the arrest warrant or believed his compliance with local laws would protect him.He argued that the arrest likely stemmed from the United States, which has long targeted Durov.Ekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia’s Safe Internet League, echoed this sentiment, claiming Washington aims to limit the free flow of information and target TON, a blockchain platform developed by Telegram's creators.American investor David Sacks suggested Durov's commitment to free speech and user privacy made him a target in Washington, comparing the situation to the US use of foreign airports to transport terror suspects after 9/11.