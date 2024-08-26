0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 10:01

Gunmen Kill 22 in Pakistan after Stopping Vehicles

Story Code : 1156240
Gunmen Kill 22 in Pakistan after Stopping Vehicles
The attack happened early Monday in the district of Musakhail in impoverished Baluchistan province, where security forces are battling sectarian, ethnic and separatist violence, AFP reported.

“At least 22 people were killed and 5 injured when militants stopped several busses, trucks and vans on a highway connecting Punjab with Baluchistan,” Najibullah Kakar, a senior official in Musakhail, said.

“Vehicles traveling to and from Punjab were inspected, and individuals from Punjab were identified and shot,” he added.

He said 19 Punjabis and 3 Baloch were killed, mostly Punjabi laborers.

Hameed Zehri, another senior official in the district, confirmed the death toll.

“It seems that the BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) terrorists are behind the incident,” he said.

The Baloch Liberation Army is the most active militant separatist group in the region.

Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest but poorest province, despite an abundance of untapped natural resources.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
26 August 2024
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
26 August 2024
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
26 August 2024
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
25 August 2024
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
25 August 2024
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
25 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
25 August 2024
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
25 August 2024
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
25 August 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
25 August 2024
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
24 August 2024