Monday 26 August 2024 - 10:02

Tunisian President Shuffles Cabinet Ahead of Presidential Vote in October

The presidency said in a statement that Khaled Shili would be the new defense minister and Mohamed Ali Nafti the foreign affairs minister, Reuters reported.

Saied earlier this month sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, replacing him with Kamel Maddouri, the social affairs minister.

The ministers of finance, justice, and the interior kept their positions.

The cabinet shuffle comes amid financial crisis and widespread discontent over recurring water and electricity outages in many parts of the country and a shortage of some goods and medicines, in a move likely aimed at injecting new blood and attracting voters.

Saied, who consolidated a power grab in 2021 after he shut down the elected parliament, is running for re-election against two candidates.

Tunisian opposition parties and human rights groups have accused the authorities of using "arbitrary restrictions" and intimidation to exclude contenders from the electoral race and pave the way for the re-election of Saied.
