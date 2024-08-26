0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 10:04

Ukrainian Drone Attack Injures Woman, Damages Homes in Russia's Saratov Region

Story Code : 1156243
A residential complex in the city of Saratov was damaged by falling debris from drones intercepted by Russia’s air defense systems, regional governor Roman Basurgin reported via the Telegram messaging app.

A video posted on Telegram depicted what was described as a high-rise residential building in Saratov, showing a damaged side and several windows blown out across three floors. Another video circulating on the social media platform X showed a drone crashing into a building. 

“A woman was hospitalized in serious condition,” Basurgin stated. “Doctors are fighting for her life.” He added that emergency services were deployed to affected sites in Saratov and Engels, key cities in the region, located several hundred kilometers southeast of the capital.

Engels is home to a strategic bomber military base that has been targeted multiple times by Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukaine war in February 2022. Both sides deny intentionally targeting civilians as the war continues into its second year.

These incidents occurred as Ukrainian military and local authorities reported on Sunday that Russia had launched attacks on northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine, resulting in at least four deaths and 37 injuries.

Overnight strikes targeted Ukraine's frontline regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk, according to Ukraine's air force on Telegram. Russia has been intensifying strikes on Ukrainian border regions, while Kiev claimed that its recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region was intended to disrupt Moscow’s ability to conduct such attacks.
