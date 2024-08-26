0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 10:07

US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

Story Code : 1156244
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
According to it, the White House is "extremely dissatisfied with the landscape in Georgia" ahead of the October 26 parliamentary election in the country. "The Americans are preparing a color revolution in Georgia," the SVR pointed out. "At the 'Tbilisi maidan' they plan to make public 'evidence of falsifications' in voting, announce non-recognition of the election results and demand a change of power. Law enforcement agencies will be provoked to suppress the protests by force," the intelligence agency said, TASS reported.

At the same time, the Americans are working out options for a "ruthless" political and economic response to the "excessive" use of force by the authorities against "peaceful citizens."

The SVR press bureau emphasized that in preparation for the color revolution, "Georgian pro-Western non-governmental organizations are recruiting a large number of people to closely monitor the voting process." "They are tasked with identifying and recording 'imminent facts' of the authorities' use of administrative resources even if they do not exist. Washington is providing additional funding for local opposition youth associations, which are expected to become the 'locomotive' of post-election protests," the SVR added.

The intelligence agency also pointed out that "the Georgian opposition forces controlled by Washington remain fragmented despite American efforts, and the coalitions they create remain very fragile." "Against this background, the ruling Georgian Dream party could win the support of the public. As a result, the US fears that the politicians will have their hands untied to continue their sovereign course, refusing to fulfill the West's demands which run in direct opposition to Georgia's national interests," the press bureau said.

According to the intelligence agency, "the White House considers such a scenario unacceptable."

"The Americans intend to turn up the heat on the Georgian authorities on a large scale in the remaining weeks before the elections in order to weaken the electoral position of Georgian Dream as much as possible. They plan to use a 'tried-and-tested tool': personal sanctions against the top leaders of the party, their family members, as well as the party's sponsors," the SVR said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
26 August 2024
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
26 August 2024
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
26 August 2024
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
25 August 2024
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
25 August 2024
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
25 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
25 August 2024
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
25 August 2024
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
25 August 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
25 August 2024
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
24 August 2024