Monday 26 August 2024 - 10:07

French Court Rules to Extend Detention of Telegram Founder Durov: Agency

Story Code : 1156245
According to the AFP report, the initial period of detention for questioning can last up to 96 hours, TASS reported.

The LCI television channel reported earlier that Durov, one of the world’s most influential tech icons, had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. He has been placed in custody and may soon be brought to court, the TF1 television channel said.

According to TF1, Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.

On Sunday, the Paris prosecutor’s office pledged to come up with a statement on the matter on August 26.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in France told TASS that it would demand the French authorities grant consular access to the man. It stressed that it had called on the French authorities to observe Durov’s rights but Paris is dodging cooperation on this issue. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Durov’s French citizenship is a problem for Russia.
