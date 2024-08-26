Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield

Islam Times - A Palestinian teenager has tragically died from severe gunshot wounds sustained over a month ago after being used as a human shield by "Israeli" forces.

The 19-year-old, Zahir Tahseen Raddad, succumbed to his injuries early Sunday at “Meir” Hospital in the central part of the 1948 "Israeli"-occupied territories.According to a joint statement from the Commission of Detainees' and Ex-Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, Raddad was shot by "Israeli" army fire in the town of Saida, located 20 kilometers north of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, on July 23. During his arrest, "Israeli" soldiers used him as a human shield by placing him in front of a military vehicle.The statement detailed that Raddad had been under critical and unstable health conditions at Meir Hospital, reliant on artificial respiration after several surgeries. Despite his dire state, "Israeli" authorities continued his detention until his martyrdom.The two Palestinian organizations condemned the actions as a compounded crime, noting that Raddad’s ordeal began with his arrest and shooting, continued with his use as a human shield, and ended with his death despite his critical condition.They described this incident as part of a broader pattern of crimes committed by the apartheid "Israeli" entity amid its ongoing genocidal campaign against the Gaza Strip and aggression against Palestinians across the occupied territories.Raddad’s family reported receiving insufficient information about his condition or the nature of his wounds during his detention. His uncle, Mohammed, stated that the family received conflicting details, with reports indicating wounds on different parts of his body.Eyewitnesses said Raddad was used as a human shield for over two hours, exacerbating his injuries and deteriorating his health.The family conducted a funeral in Saida without clear information on the return of Raddad’s body, fearing it might be withheld by "Israeli" authorities as a form of collective punishment.Raddad's martyrdom brings the total number of Palestinians who have died in "Israeli" custody since October 7 last year to 23, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.This figure only includes those whose identities have been announced. The ongoing conflict has also seen significant casualties in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 641 Palestinians have been martyred and nearly 5,400 injured in the West Bank since the onset of the war on Gaza.Additionally, over 40,405 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been martyred in the "Israeli" genocidal war against Gaza over the past 10 months.