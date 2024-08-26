Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq

Islam Times - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to undertake his first official foreign visit to neighboring Iraq since assuming office.

According to reports released on Sunday, Pezeshkian is set to travel to Baghdad at the invitation of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.This visit will occur before Pezeshkian's planned attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Earlier in June, Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani visited Iraq, emphasizing the importance of reducing regional tensions and addressing conflicts in West Asia."Iran and Iraq are pivotal in the region and bear significant responsibility for enhancing regional security," Bagheri Kani stated during a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein in Baghdad.He also highlighted the urgent need for an end to what he described as Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and called on Muslim countries to work towards this objective.