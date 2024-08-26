0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 22:00

Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq

Story Code : 1156346
Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq
According to reports released on Sunday, Pezeshkian is set to travel to Baghdad at the invitation of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

This visit will occur before Pezeshkian's planned attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Earlier in June, Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani visited Iraq, emphasizing the importance of reducing regional tensions and addressing conflicts in West Asia.

"Iran and Iraq are pivotal in the region and bear significant responsibility for enhancing regional security," Bagheri Kani stated during a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein in Baghdad.

He also highlighted the urgent need for an end to what he described as Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and called on Muslim countries to work towards this objective.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
27 August 2024
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
27 August 2024
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
27 August 2024
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
26 August 2024
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
26 August 2024
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
26 August 2024
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
26 August 2024
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
26 August 2024
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
26 August 2024
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
26 August 2024
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
26 August 2024
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 August 2024