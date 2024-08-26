0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 22:03

“Israeli” Military Confirms Two More Troops Killed in Gaza

Story Code : 1156348
“Israeli” Military Confirms Two More Troops Killed in Gaza
The casualties, identified as a staff sergeant and a master sergeant, occurred on Sunday in Khan Yunis and Gaza City due to explosive device detonations.

These fatalities bring the total number of confirmed “Israeli” soldier deaths to 702 since the commencement of the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza in October 2023.

The military's figures indicate that 340 of these deaths occurred in Gaza, with the remainder attributed to retaliatory operations by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

On the same day, “Israeli” media reported funerals for six soldiers who were killed by Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups.

Observers suggest that the apartheid “Israeli” entity may be underreporting the number of fatalities to maintain troop morale and limit public pressure for a ceasefire, which could facilitate the return of captives taken during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
27 August 2024
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
27 August 2024
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
27 August 2024
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
26 August 2024
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
26 August 2024
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
26 August 2024
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
26 August 2024
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
26 August 2024
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
26 August 2024
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
26 August 2024
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
26 August 2024
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 August 2024