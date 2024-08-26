0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 22:08

EU’s Borrell Warns of Full-Blown War in West Asia

Story Code : 1156351
He made the remarks in an X post on Sunday, after Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement avenged the July 30 assassination of its senior commander Fouad shokor by conducting a massive rocket drone attack against 11 military installations in the occupied territories.

“The situation in the Middle East has reached a critical level of danger for the region and beyond,” Borrell said.

He added that he supports Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s call for “the immediate application of UNSCR 1701, in addition to the much-needed ceasefire in Gaza, to conjure the risk of a full-blown war.”

UNSCR 1701 refers to a resolution that ended “Israel’s” 2006 war on Lebanon and called for Israeli forces to withdraw behind the UN Blue Line, the de-facto border between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
