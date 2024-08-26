Indonesia, US Begin Multinational Military Exercise to ‘Strengthen Indo-Pacific Unity’

Islam Times - Thousands of Indonesian and American soldiers were joined by military personnel from several other countries on Monday as they began annual training exercises in what commanders said are aimed at “strengthening unity in the Indo-Pacific region”.

The Super Garuda Shield exercises, which were first held in 2007 with only Indonesian and American troops involved, have expanded to include 20 more countries this year.Defense forces from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and New Zealand are taking part in the drills, while a number of other countries — including Saudi Arabia, Germany and India — are sending observers.The two-week exercises in East Java, West Java and South Sumatra are aimed at strengthening bilateral and multilateral military ties, said Maman Firmansyah, director of Super Garuda Shield Training from the Indonesian Army.“The 2024 Super Garuda Shield joint exercises can serve as a momentum of strategic benefit to all participating countries,” Firmansyah said during the opening ceremony in Surabaya, East Java on Monday, Arab News reported.“(It) is the confidence-building measure to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral military relations ... with important materials on the exercise including … cyber(security) exercise.”The new exercise reflects an increasing number of cyber threats in the region. This includes a ransomware attack on Indonesia’s temporary national data center in June, which crippled several public services, including immigration processing at the country’s airports.Joseph Harris, commander of the Hawaii Air National Guard, said the annual joint drills with Indonesia are “one of the most important exercises” in the Indo-Pacific region.“Our collaboration during events like this demonstrates our resolve and commitment as like-minded partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Harris said.This year, the joint combat exercises will run through Sept. 6.