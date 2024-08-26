Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Islam Times - Israeli settlers, under police protection, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, one of Islam’s holiest sites, sparking renewed tensions.

Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday, according to a report from the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The incursion, protected by Israeli police officers, has become a regular occurrence despite Jewish law forbidding entry to the site due to its sacred status.Israeli authorities have also repeatedly barred Palestinians from attending Friday prayers at the site since October 7, forcing many to pray in the streets near Jerusalem al-Quds’ Old City. Israeli forces have additionally been reported to have attacked Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque.Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio, citing national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, reported that he intends to build a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site known to Jews as the Temple Mount.Ben-Gvir's remarks have been met with criticism. Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allowing the far-right minister to remain in the government, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "The whole region sees Netanyahu’s weakness against Ben-Gvir. He can’t control the government even when it comes to a clear attempt to destabilize our national security. There is no policy, no strategy, no government really."Tensions within the Israeli government have escalated over the issue. War minister Yoav Gallant expressed concern, posting on X that altering the status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque would be a "dangerous, unnecessary and irresponsible act." He warned that Ben-Gvir's actions jeopardize the Israeli regime’s national security and international standing.In response, Ben-Gvir accused Gallant of bowing to Hamas and pursuing a "defeatist" policy against Hezbollah.