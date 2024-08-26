0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 22:17

Israeli Forces Bomb Another School Sheltering Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on a school north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to reports from Al Jazeera.

The school, identified as Al-Ezz Bin Abdul Salam School, was sheltering displaced Palestinians when the attack occurred.

Several people were reported killed in the bombing, with women and children among the dead and wounded, according to the Wafa news agency.

The strike came just a day after Israeli forces ordered evacuations from areas near the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the last functioning medical facility in the region.

Ismail Abderrahman Siam, who fled the hospital on Sunday, described the dire situation as he pushed his wounded niece, Wiam, in a wheelchair.

“Displacement, again and again! From Khan Younis to Rafah, from Rafah to Nuseirat,” Siam said. “We went back to our house in Nuseirat and they attacked the house and killed my brother. I’m her uncle; her father and mother were killed, now I’m responsible for her.”

Another Palestinian, Rasim al-Attab, expressed his uncertainty about where he and his sick son would sleep in the coming days.

“On the street! Imagine. I’m with my six kids on the streets,” al-Attab said while sitting in the hospital yard. “We were displaced four times, from northern Gaza, from Khan Younis, from Deir el-Balah. Nobody’s taking care of us. People want to live a normal life, people are looking for money, and instead, they die on the streets.”

The Israeli genocidal war has resulted in at least 40,334 deaths and 93,356 injuries in Gaza, as the brutal military onslaught continue.
