Monday 26 August 2024 - 22:20

Iran’s Response to Israel Definite, Accurate, Calculated: Araqchi

Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani called Araqchi to congratulate him on taking office.

In the conversation, Tajani expressed concern over the spread of insecurity in the region, calling on all parties to show restraint. He also urged Iran’s assistance in reducing tensions.

Araqchi, in turn, pointed to the developments in West Asia, stressing that Iran's response to the Zionist regime's terrorist act in Tehran will be inevitable, precise, and calculated.

Unlike the Zionist regime, Iran is not seeking to escalate tensions, although it has no fear of them, he underlined.

Elsewhere in the phone call, the two diplomats highlighted the importance of expanding ties between Tehran and Rome and emphasized the continuation of consultations.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.
