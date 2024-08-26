Turkey Says Ready to Cooperate with New Iranian Government

Islam Times - Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz says that Ankara is ready to cooperate with the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Cevdet Yılmaz made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh and his accompanying delegation.In the meeting, the two sides discussed the cooperation and bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara.The Turkish official, offered congratulations to the Iranian side over the election of the new president of the country, stressing that the Turkish government is ready to cooperate and develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the new government.Yılmaz and Habibollahzadeh also conferred on other issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the region.