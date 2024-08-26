0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 22:25

Turkey Says Ready to Cooperate with New Iranian Government

Story Code : 1156358
Turkey Says Ready to Cooperate with New Iranian Government
Cevdet Yılmaz made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh and his accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the cooperation and bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara.

The Turkish official, offered congratulations to the Iranian side over the election of the new president of the country, stressing that the Turkish government is ready to cooperate and develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the new government.

Yılmaz and Habibollahzadeh also conferred on other issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the region.
