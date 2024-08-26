Report; Iraqi Resistance Groups Agree to Resume Attacks on US Forces

Islam Times - Iraqi Resistance groups have reached an agreement not to compromise with US occupation troops in the Arab country and to resume military operations against the bases accommodating the American forces, according to a report.

Lebanon’s al-Akhbar newspaper quoted an unnamed source in the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee (IRCC) as saying that representatives from Iraqi Resistance groups have lately held a meeting and decided to adopt a unified position regarding the current domestic and regional developments.The source added that most of the leaders of the groups agreed to end a pause in attacks on US troops and resume their strikes.“During the meeting, some leaders addressed the issue of field actions against the American occupiers and agreed on the resumption of large-scale attacks against American forces or the Zionist regime,” he said.“The Resistance will not respite as long as foreign forces continue to attack the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, and other Iraqi groups. The Resistance will press ahead with its operations as long as the US continues to support, inform, or protect Israel against our strikes,” the source said.“The Axis of Resistance in general and the Iraqi Resistance, in particular, intend to carry out a strong military planning with the aim of carrying out scathing attacks against the occupiers in light of the Israeli enemy’s uncertainty for a ceasefire in Gaza,” the source added.Iraqi Resistance groups have been pressing for an end to the presence of foreign forces in Iraq more than two decades after a US-led coalition invaded the country in a blatant violation of international law based on false claims of it being in possession of weapons of mass destruction.There are nearly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of what Washington claims to be a fighting force against Daesh.The US has maintained its presence, although the Arab countries and their allies defeated the Takfiri terrorist group in late 2017.In 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of the expulsion of the foreign forces after a US drone strike assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, and deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) counter-terrorism force Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside Baghdad International Airport.