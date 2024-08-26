0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 22:30

Malaysia Urges West to Stop Skewing Media Narratives on Gaza

Malaysia Urges West to Stop Skewing Media Narratives on Gaza
Speaking at the National Meeting of Mosques of Malaysia with a focus on ‘Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine’, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim referred to the West's attempt to highlight the narration of Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 and ignoring the 70-year occupation of Palestine and stressed that there is no need for the West to teach the Muslim world "the meaning of democracy, human rights and sustainable development".

He said the western countries, on the other hand, need to stop trying to control the international media, merely for the sake of highlighting inaccurate narratives regarding the war in Gaza, Palestine.

Ibrahim once again stressed that western countries do not need to teach the Muslim world about the meaning of democracy, human rights and sustainable development.

Anwar also insisted that Malaysia remains committed to not allowing companies registered with Israel to enter and carry out any activities in the country, malaymail.com reported.

Israel started the destruction of the holy site with a direct attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969, and destruction of infrastructure, killing of people and genocide is still ongoing in this holy site since then, he added.

Earlier, Anwar Ibrahim had emphasized the commitment of Malaysia in supporting such plans in telephone conversations with the President of Iran and the leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, regarding the Gaza ceasefire plan in order to reach a ceasefire agreement under the guidance of key countries including Iran, Turkey and Qatar.
