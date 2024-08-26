0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 22:39

At least 60 Dead as Dam Collapses in Eastern Sudan: Report

Story Code : 1156365
Many people remain missing after the collapse of the Arbat Dam, which contains a reservoir that is a primary source of fresh water for Port Sudan city, according to the Sudanese daily Al-Taghyeer. 

The newspaper, citing witnesses, said floods swept through villages near the Arbat Dam, crashing into the surrounding mountains and then flowing back into the villages, causing extensive destruction, Anadolu news agency reported. 

Hundreds of residents fled to mountain peaks to avoid the danger of the floods while others remained trapped in villages, according to the same source. 

The dam was constructed in 2003 to capture rainwater for use during the dry season. However, it has not undergone regular maintenance for several years.
