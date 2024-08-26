Ben-Gvir Seeks to Build a Synagogue in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Hardline Zionist regime National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has said that if he could, he would build a synagogue on the Al-Asqa Mosque complex in occupied Quds.

Under a longstanding international agreement, Zionists are not allowed to pray on the site."If I could do what I wanted, a synagogue would also be established on the Al Aqsa compound," Ben Gvir told Israel's Army Radio on Monday morning according to Middle East Eye. Zionists refer to the Al-Aqsa site as "Temple Mount."Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic site where unsolicited visits, prayers and rituals by non-Muslims are forbidden, according to decades-long international agreements.According to local Israeli media such as the Times of Israel, Netanyahu cabinet ministers have warned Ben Gvir that his visits to the sacred site and his moves endanger 'Israel.'According to the Times of Israel, Israeli security officials view violations of the status quo as having the potential to set off mass unrest, as the Al Aqsa compound has been the scene of frequent clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces and the Zionist settlers and tensions at the compound have fueled past rounds of violence.