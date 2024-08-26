0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 23:01

Explosion Reportedly Heard in Tel Aviv

Story Code : 1156371
Explosion Reportedly Heard in Tel Aviv
According to Al Jazeera, the local Israeli media have reported the sound of an explosion in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Channel 12 reported on Monday evening that the residents living in Tel Aviv reported to have heard the sound of explosions in their area.

The channel emphasized that the investigation into the cause of the explosion was ongoing.

At the same time, some sources also claimed that these explosions were related to the exercises of the Zionist regime army in the Tel Aviv area.

There were no more details on the incidence by the time this new item was being published.
