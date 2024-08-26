0
Monday 26 August 2024 - 23:07

Hezbollah Launches Drone, Missile Attacks on Occupied Lands

Story Code : 1156373
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Missile Attacks on Occupied Lands
The northern areas of the occupied territories have been targeted by drone and missile attacks from southern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera reported that northern areas of the occupied territories were targeted by the missile and drone attacks as the meeting of the Chief of General Staff of the US Army and the Zionist regime was taking place.

Lebanese-based Al-Manar correspondent reported that Kamikaze drones have been launched to the West Galilee in north of the occupied territories, and sirens went off in 15 Zionist settlements subsequently. 

Al-Manar correspondent reported the Resistance's drones crossed the border into occupied territories in ​​"Ayelet HaShahar " in the Upper Galilee.

The Zionist media reported one day after the preemptive action, the siren sounded again in different areas of Galilee and the situation is still the same as before.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
27 August 2024
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
27 August 2024
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
27 August 2024
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
26 August 2024
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
26 August 2024
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
26 August 2024
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
26 August 2024
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
26 August 2024
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
26 August 2024
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
26 August 2024
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
26 August 2024
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 August 2024