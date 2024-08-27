0
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes

In the Al-Maghazi camp, located in central Gaza, a strike on a residential home resulted in the martyrdom of three people, including a child, with several others injured late Monday night.

In Gaza City, an “Israeli” bombing on Yermouk Street devastated another home, leading to multiple casualties. Civil defense crews recovered three bodies and several wounded individuals from the wreckage.

Further casualties were reported following an air raid on a residential building in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Earlier that day, the Wafa News Agency, citing medical sources, reported that the bodies of 14 individuals, victims of strikes in Khan Yunis and Rafah in southern Gaza, were transported to the Nasser Medical Complex.

The agency also mentioned that four people lost their lives in an airstrike on a vehicle west of Khan Yunis, shortly after four bodies and several injured were brought to the Kuwait Field Hospital from an attack on al-Nasser Street in Mawasi, west of Rafah.

Journalist sources confirmed that Ali Taima, a journalist, was martyred in an “Israeli” strike targeting a civilian vehicle in Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, two civilians were martyred in an attack on the coastal area of al-Qarara, northwest of Khan Yunis, according to medical sources.

The vicinity of the Nasser Hospital and an area near Abu Hamid Square in Khan Yunis were also bombed by “Israeli” fighter jets, resulting in at least two injuries.

In northern Gaza, paramedics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society transported three bodies and several injured individuals to Kamal Adwan Hospital after an “Israeli” missile strike hit a food stall in the Jabalia refugee camp.

On Monday afternoon, an airstrike on Gaza City's beach killed five civilians and injured several others.

"Israel" initiated the war on Gaza on October 7 following Hamas' surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which was launched in retaliation against the entity's prolonged campaign of violence and destruction against Palestinians.

To date, "Israel's" brutal onslaught on Gaza has resulted in over 40,435 Palestinian deaths, most of whom are women and children, and injured 93,534 others. Thousands more are missing and feared martyred beneath the rubble.
