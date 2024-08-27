Iran Defense Minister Prioritizes Addressing Emerging, Complex Threats

Islam Times - Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, has emphasized addressing emerging and complex threats as a top priority during his tenure.

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony on Monday, Nasirzadeh highlighted the importance of bolstering Iran's defense capabilities, noting the collapse of enemy hegemony in the face of the culture of resistance.He underscored the need for the Defense Ministry to acquire advanced technologies and to adapt to new models of cooperation, ensuring that the Armed Forces are equipped with indigenous, cutting-edge, and intelligent systems.Nasirzadeh also committed to developing active deterrence measures to counter any potential threats, while leveraging defense diplomacy to safeguard national power and dignity.He further outlined plans for continuous monitoring of defense and technological advancements, enhancing the operational support capabilities through artificial intelligence, and boosting productivity within Defense Ministry-affiliated organizations.Last week, Nasirzadeh received a historic vote of confidence, securing 281 out of 288 ballots cast in the Islamic Revolution’s history.