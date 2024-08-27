0
Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 08:57

Iran Defense Minister Prioritizes Addressing Emerging, Complex Threats

Story Code : 1156430
Iran Defense Minister Prioritizes Addressing Emerging, Complex Threats
Speaking at his inauguration ceremony on Monday, Nasirzadeh highlighted the importance of bolstering Iran's defense capabilities, noting the collapse of enemy hegemony in the face of the culture of resistance.

He underscored the need for the Defense Ministry to acquire advanced technologies and to adapt to new models of cooperation, ensuring that the Armed Forces are equipped with indigenous, cutting-edge, and intelligent systems.

Nasirzadeh also committed to developing active deterrence measures to counter any potential threats, while leveraging defense diplomacy to safeguard national power and dignity.

He further outlined plans for continuous monitoring of defense and technological advancements, enhancing the operational support capabilities through artificial intelligence, and boosting productivity within Defense Ministry-affiliated organizations.

Last week, Nasirzadeh received a historic vote of confidence, securing 281 out of 288 ballots cast in the Islamic Revolution’s history.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
27 August 2024
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
27 August 2024
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
27 August 2024
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
26 August 2024
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
26 August 2024
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
26 August 2024
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
26 August 2024
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
26 August 2024
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
26 August 2024
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
26 August 2024
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
26 August 2024
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 August 2024