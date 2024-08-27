0
Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 08:59

Trump Lauds Russia’s Great Winter Fighting

Story Code : 1156433
Trump addressed the Russia-Ukraine conflict as part of an hour-long interview posted on Monday. Advertised as “unfiltered stories of heroic events and current world issues,” the show is hosted by former US Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan.

“Russia’s a great winter fighter,” Trump told Ryan. “They beat Germany and they beat Napoleon. They’re not easy to beat. And they are a massive military, and Ukraine isn’t. But Ukraine has us giving them a lot of money.”

The US and its allies have channeled more than $400 billion in aid to Kiev since the conflict began in 2022, including over $120 billion in direct military aid, according to estimates from the Kiel Institute, a German think tank tracking the contributions.

Without going into details, Trump objected to the US accounting for the lion’s share of the military aid, arguing that the European members of NATO needed to “equalize” their contribution.

“That war is much more devastating than people understand,” Trump said in the interview. He also promised to have it “settled” as president-elect and not wait for the January inauguration.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the conflict would not have broken out had he stayed in the White House, instead of being replaced by Joe Biden in 2021. He has also promised to end the fighting within 24 hours.

This is not the first time Trump has praised the Russian “war machine.” He first brought it up during a Fox News town hall in February, then again in July, recounting a phone call with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.
