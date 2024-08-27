0
Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 09:01

Macron Rules Out Left-Wing Government As France's Deadlock Continues

Story Code : 1156434
Macron Rules Out Left-Wing Government As France
The NFP - consisting of the hard-left France Unbowed, the Socialists, the Communists and the Greens - has proposed civil servant Lucie Castets as its candidate for prime minister, but is almost 100 seats short of a majority, DPA reported.

Green Party Leader Marine Tondelier called Macron's announcement a disgrace and said he was ignoring the election results. France Unbowed's parliamentary group leader Mathilde Panot even threatened Macron with impeachment proceedings.

Macron argued that a left-wing government would only lead to instability because it would come under intense opposition from other parties and could be toppled in an early no-confidence vote.

"My responsibility is that the country is not blocked nor weakened," Macron said in a statement.

He called on the NFP's Socialists, Greens and Communists to "cooperate with other political forces" in order to form a government. He did not mention France Unbowed, which mainstream parties see as dangerous as the far right.

In fresh bid to end the deadlock, Macron said he will launch a fresh round of talks with the main political parties on Tuesday. He had already met with several parties late last week and on Monday.

Macron's centrist faction, which came in second in the elections, would like to see a sort of grand coalition of more moderate parties.

The president suggested that his talks with various parties on the centre-right and center-left had revealed possible coalition configurations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
27 August 2024
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
27 August 2024
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
27 August 2024
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
26 August 2024
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
26 August 2024
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
26 August 2024
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
26 August 2024
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
26 August 2024
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’
26 August 2024
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah
26 August 2024
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
US Plotting Color Revolution in Georgia: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
26 August 2024
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
25 August 2024