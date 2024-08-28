0
Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 22:45

Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power

This meeting, held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on August 27, 2024, coincided with the National Government Week and the upcoming anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyr Rajaee and Martyr Bahonar.

Imam Khamenei discussed his involvement in the selection of ministers, noting that he had consulted with President Pezeshkian on the appointments.

“I approved some and confirmed others,” His Eminence said. “For certain individuals, I chose not to express an opinion due to my lack of familiarity with them.”

Emphasizing the importance of selecting officials based on expertise and sound judgment, the Leader remarked, “We stress the need for appropriate criteria in choosing government officials, as relying on experts equates to relying on wise judgment.”

Imam Khamenei also advised the government members to actively engage in public visits and frequent trips to Iranian cities, urging them not to “be deterred by criticisms labeling these efforts as mere populism”.
