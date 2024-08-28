0
HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers

HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers
According to a report released yesterday, HRW highlighted that since hostilities began in October 2023, “Israeli” forces have arbitrarily detained Palestinian healthcare workers, deported them to detention facilities in the “Israeli” entity and subjected them to alleged torture and ill-treatment.

The ongoing detainment of healthcare workers amid repeated “Israeli” attacks on hospitals in Gaza has severely exacerbated the already dire state of the territory’s healthcare system.

Balkees Jarrah, acting Middle East director at HRW, condemned the continued mistreatment of Palestinian healthcare workers, emphasizing the need for immediate cessation of such abuses.

Released healthcare professionals have detailed their experiences of mistreatment in “Israeli” prisons to HRW, including instances of humiliation, beatings, forced stress positions, prolonged blindfolding and denial of medical care.

They also reported torture, including rape and sexual assault and described appalling conditions within detention facilities.
