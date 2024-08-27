Instagram Permanently Bans Account of Columbia University’s Students for Justice in Palestine

Islam Times - Instagram has banned the account of Columbia University’s Students for Justice in Palestine, in yet another form of censorship by the US-based technology conglomerate Meta Platforms.

Columbia SJP has been permanently banned from Instagram as the school year begins, as announced by Columbia University's student group on social media platform X.“Our account was permanently deleted at 124k followers at the same time as our backup account, and when we made a new page it was deleted within 2 days,” it added.The blocking of the group’s account was the latest in a battle on Columbia’s campus, and on campuses across the US, over free speech and "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza.The Columbia University in New York City was the cradle of pro-Palestine demonstrations in US campuses.Protests began on April 17 demanding an end to the US-backed war on Palestinians.