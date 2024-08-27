0
Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 23:21

Instagram Permanently Bans Account of Columbia University’s Students for Justice in Palestine

Story Code : 1156558
Instagram Permanently Bans Account of Columbia University’s Students for Justice in Palestine
Columbia SJP has been permanently banned from Instagram as the school year begins, as announced by Columbia University's student group on social media platform X.

“Our account was permanently deleted at 124k followers at the same time as our backup account, and when we made a new page it was deleted within 2 days,” it added.

The blocking of the group’s account was the latest in a battle on Columbia’s campus, and on campuses across the US, over free speech and "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza.

The Columbia University in New York City was the cradle of pro-Palestine demonstrations in US campuses.

Protests began on April 17 demanding an end to the US-backed war on Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top US General Says Hezbollah’s Response Reduced Risk of Regional War
Top US General Says Hezbollah’s Response Reduced Risk of Regional War
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power
27 August 2024
Israeli Evacuations Transform Gaza into Network of Small Prisons
Israeli Evacuations Transform Gaza into Network of Small Prisons
28 August 2024
HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers
HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers
27 August 2024
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
27 August 2024
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
27 August 2024
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
27 August 2024
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
27 August 2024
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
26 August 2024
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
26 August 2024
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
26 August 2024
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
26 August 2024
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
26 August 2024