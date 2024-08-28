0
Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 23:22

Top US General Says Hezbollah’s Response Reduced Risk of Regional War

Story Code : 1156559
Top US General Says Hezbollah’s Response Reduced Risk of Regional War
Top US general Charles Brown stated, on Monday, that the risk of a regional war in the Middle East has been reduced after Hezbollah responded to the "Israeli" assassination of its senior military commander, Martyr Fouad Shokor.

The Air Force General and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Reuters that Hezbollah's retaliatory operation was "one of two major threatened attacks against 'Israel'." 

He added, "it depends on how the second is going to play out," referring to the Iranian response to the "Israeli" assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in Tehran.

When asked about Hezbollah's military power, especially after the alleged "Israeli" "preemptive strikes", Brown confirmed, "They still have capability."

Although he confirmed that the risk of a regional war has "somewhat" decreased, he still cautioned that the impending Iranian operation would determine the fate of the region, stating that "how Iran responds will dictate how 'Israel' responds, which will dictate whether there is going to be a broader conflict or not."

 
