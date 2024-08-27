Iran, Qatar’s Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Key Regional Issues in Tehran

Islam Times - The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar convened to address a range of bilateral and regional issues, with a particular focus on the ongoing “Israeli”-US conflict in Gaza, which has now entered its 11th month.

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Tehran for a pivotal visit, where he met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Monday.This visit marks the first official trip to Tehran by a senior Qatari official since the new Iranian administration assumed office in July. Al Thani is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.The visit occurs against the backdrop of Iran’s firm stance on responding to the “Israeli” entity’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, which took place in Tehran on July 31 during Haniyeh’s visit for President Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony.The timing of Al Thani's visit is significant, as recent talks between the apartheid “Israeli” entity and Hamas have ended without resolution, and tensions continue to rise between the entity and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.During their meeting, Araqchi praised Qatar’s proactive efforts to halt the entity’s aggressive actions in Gaza.“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports Qatar’s endeavors to promptly end the Zionists’ war and crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people and to establish a ceasefire in Gaza,” Araqchi stated.He also emphasized Tehran's support for any ceasefire agreement endorsed by Palestinian resistance groups, particularly Hamas.Highlighting the significant potential for growth in commercial and economic relations between Tehran and Doha, Araqchi expressed Iran’s commitment to enhancing bilateral coordination.In response, Al Thani updated Araqchi on Qatar’s latest diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for ongoing bilateral consultations to promote regional stability and security.