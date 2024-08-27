0
Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 23:23

Iran, Qatar’s Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Key Regional Issues in Tehran

Story Code : 1156560
Iran, Qatar’s Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Key Regional Issues in Tehran
Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Tehran for a pivotal visit, where he met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Monday.

This visit marks the first official trip to Tehran by a senior Qatari official since the new Iranian administration assumed office in July. Al Thani is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The visit occurs against the backdrop of Iran’s firm stance on responding to the “Israeli” entity’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, which took place in Tehran on July 31 during Haniyeh’s visit for President Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony.

The timing of Al Thani's visit is significant, as recent talks between the apartheid “Israeli” entity and Hamas have ended without resolution, and tensions continue to rise between the entity and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

During their meeting, Araqchi praised Qatar’s proactive efforts to halt the entity’s aggressive actions in Gaza.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports Qatar’s endeavors to promptly end the Zionists’ war and crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people and to establish a ceasefire in Gaza,” Araqchi stated.

He also emphasized Tehran's support for any ceasefire agreement endorsed by Palestinian resistance groups, particularly Hamas.

Highlighting the significant potential for growth in commercial and economic relations between Tehran and Doha, Araqchi expressed Iran’s commitment to enhancing bilateral coordination.

In response, Al Thani updated Araqchi on Qatar’s latest diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for ongoing bilateral consultations to promote regional stability and security.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top US General Says Hezbollah’s Response Reduced Risk of Regional War
Top US General Says Hezbollah’s Response Reduced Risk of Regional War
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power
27 August 2024
Israeli Evacuations Transform Gaza into Network of Small Prisons
Israeli Evacuations Transform Gaza into Network of Small Prisons
28 August 2024
HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers
HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers
27 August 2024
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
27 August 2024
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
27 August 2024
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
27 August 2024
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
27 August 2024
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
26 August 2024
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
26 August 2024
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
26 August 2024
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
26 August 2024
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
26 August 2024