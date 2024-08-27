Dublin Protest Criticizes US Support for “Israel” in Gaza Conflict

Islam Times - A pro-Palestine demonstration in Dublin has condemned US support for "Israel's" military actions in Gaza and urged the Irish government to take more decisive steps to aid Palestinians.

Large red banners were displayed around Barnardo Square on Dame Street to highlight US President Joe Biden’s “non-existent red line” concerning Rafah in southern Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians are sheltering.In March, Biden had declared a potential “Israeli” invasion of Rafah as a “red line” for his administration, but later qualified his stance by stating, “… but I’m never going to leave 'Israel'.”Zoe Lawlor of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign criticized Biden’s statement, noting that despite the “red line” comment, the apartheid “Israeli” entity continued its assault on refugee camps, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous Palestinians, the destruction of hospitals and the killing of medical staff.Protesters chanted, “There never was a red line,” and carried signs with messages such as “No arms through ‘Israel’,” “Gaza is not just devastating, it is a crime,” and “Is there any crime by which our government will punish ‘Israel’?”Aine Hayden, distributing leaflets with the slogan “End US complicity in ‘Israel’s’ genocide in Gaza,” emphasized that the protest aimed to raise awareness of US involvement.“They’re talking ceasefire while simultaneously sending billions to fund the genocide,” Hayden said.Among the passers-by on Dame Street, many were US tourists visiting for the College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium.Hayden remarked on the challenge of raising awareness, stating, “You’d love to think you could raise awareness with the Americans, but you find that they’re quite brainwashed.”She added that previous protests had seen Americans label her as a supporter of terrorism.Des, from County Wicklow, attending with his young son, expressed his frustration: “People aren’t doing enough. America isn’t doing enough, and even our own government isn’t doing enough. It’s just disgusting what’s going on, the number of innocent people dying.”Former RTE producer Betty Purcell urged Ireland to take concrete actions through boycotts and sanctions.She said, “We have a Taoiseach who claims to spend every day considering what more can be done for Palestine. It’s simple: he can start by passing the Occupied Territories Bill, the arms embargo Bill, and the 'Israeli' divestment settlements Bill. This would send a clear message to both the US and Europe that Ireland is committed to making a difference, rather than merely appearing anguished. It would influence America.”