0
Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 23:44

Sudan Flood Crisis: Death Toll Rises to 132, Thousands Displaced

Story Code : 1156566
Sudan Flood Crisis: Death Toll Rises to 132, Thousands Displaced
Sudan's Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll had risen to 132 following a severe rainy season that began last month, causing intermittent torrential flooding, primarily in the northern and eastern regions.

The latest figures reveal that approximately 12,420 homes have been completely destroyed, with an additional 11,472 suffering partial damage, predominantly in Sudan's Northern and River Nile states.

The report highlighted that ten states have been impacted by the floods, displacing 31,666 families and affecting a total of roughly 129,650 individuals.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall inundated the Arbaat region, located 25 miles [40 km] north of Port Sudan, leading to the catastrophic collapse of the Arbaat Dam, which obliterated entire villages.

This dam serves as a crucial water supply for Port Sudan, the Red Sea city that assumed administrative capital status following the outbreak of conflict in Khartoum.

The timing of the rainfall is unusual, as the region typically experiences such weather between November and March. The collapse of the Arbaat Dam swept away villages, homes and vehicles, leaving dozens missing and feared dead, according to local media reports.

"The area is unrecognizable. The electricity and water pipes are destroyed," said Omar Eissa Haroun, head of the water authority for Red Sea state, in a message to his staff.

Local volunteers engaged in relief efforts told AFP that "13 people have been found dead, including women and children, while the search continues for 210 others who remain missing."

A UN report released early Tuesday indicated that a government delegation at the site reported that the homes of about 50,000 people had been affected by the disaster, leaving them in dire need of water, food and shelter.

The report noted that these figures only accounted for the area west of the dam, as the region to the east remains inaccessible.

Additionally, damage to the telecommunications network has hampered efforts to gather more accurate information on the situation.

Even before the conflict erupted last April between the Sudanese army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Sudan's infrastructure – dams, roads and bridges – was already in a state of disrepair.

According to the UN refugee agency, about 25 million people, or half of Sudan's population, are in urgent need of humanitarian aid and protection.

The nation is grappling with severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel, alongside a deadly cholera outbreak.

The ongoing conflict has triggered the world’s largest displacement crisis, with over 10.7 million people displaced and more than 2 million fleeing to neighboring countries, according to the International Organization for Migration [IOM].
Comment


Featured Stories
Top US General Says Hezbollah’s Response Reduced Risk of Regional War
Top US General Says Hezbollah’s Response Reduced Risk of Regional War
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Iran’s Global Standing in Science, Regional Power
27 August 2024
Israeli Evacuations Transform Gaza into Network of Small Prisons
Israeli Evacuations Transform Gaza into Network of Small Prisons
28 August 2024
HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers
HRW Demands Investigation into “Israeli” Assaults on Gaza Healthcare Workers
27 August 2024
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes
27 August 2024
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
US Holds Confidential Talks of Strike Plans with Ukraine
27 August 2024
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
Iran: Muslims Must Pressure ‘Israel’ Supporter to End Gaza Genocide
27 August 2024
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Islamic Jihad Official: US Main Obstacle to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
27 August 2024
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
Strategic Dimensions of "Arbaeen Operation" against Israel
26 August 2024
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
This Year Arbaeen Scene of Support for Gaza People: Media
26 August 2024
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers
26 August 2024
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield
26 August 2024
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
Iraq: 21.48 Million Muslims Attend Arba’een Commemorations in Karbala
26 August 2024