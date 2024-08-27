Pentagon: US Provided “Israel” Intel on Hezbollah’s Response

Islam Times - Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the US did not get directly involved during the Islamic Resistance's retaliatory operation.

The United States provided intelligence support to "Israel" during Hezbollah's retaliatory operation, according to Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder.He added, “"We offered ISR support to monitor Hezbollah attacks but didn't engage in kinetic operations."Ryder also claimed that the United States' bolstered military deployment in the Middle East has contributed to keeping recent tensions from expanding in the region.Yair Kraus from “Yedioth Ahronoth” noted “Israelis” anticipated a military response to Hezbollah, expecting an offensive into Lebanon, but were surprised by the preemptive operation's theatrics.