Tuesday 27 August 2024 - 23:49

UN: “Israeli” Plan for Synagogue inside Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Tensions

The United Nations has strongly condemned the comments, with spokesman Stephane Dujarric stating that they are counterproductive and could potentially exacerbate an already dire situation.

Dujarric emphasized the sensitivity of holy sites in al-Quds, stating there is an agreed-upon status quo that must be respected to prevent further tension escalation.

The UN joined Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia in publicly denouncing Ben-Gvir.

The far-right “Israeli” official claimed Jews have the right to pray at the occupied al-Aqsa Mosque and that he possessed plans to build a synagogue on the holy Mosque.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by Ben Gvir regarding plans to establish a Jewish synagogue inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement, it considered the continued storming and desecration of the courtyards of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque by “Israeli” settlers and “ministers” to be "a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law."

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims.

Ben-Gvir’s controversial remarks about the al-Aqsa Mosque compound came as the regime keeps its bloody war machine running in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel” has killed at least 40,476 Palestinians in Gaza since early October. Another 93,647 Palestinians are also injured.
