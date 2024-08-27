Qatar Says It Counts on Iran for Gaza Truce

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Qatar described Iran as a “responsible actor” that can play a constructive role in the efforts to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his country attaches great significance to the promotion of “brotherly and strategic” relations with Iran.Reaffirming Qatar’s commitment to the efforts at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza, the foreign minister said Doha counts on Iran’s constructive role as an actor that has always been prudent and responsible.For his part, the Iranian president hailed the premium level of political ties between Tehran and Doha, stressing the need to expand bilateral relations in all fields.Pezeshkian also appreciated Qatar’s efforts for a truce in Gaza, taking a swipe at the self-proclaimed advocates of human rights for remaining silent on and supporting the Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes against Palestinians.He also expressed hope that the Islamic countries and the other states that are committed to the international rules and frameworks would take concerted action to force the sponsors of the Zionist regime to rein in Israel and stop its crimes in Gaza.At least 40,435 Palestinian people have been killed and 93,534 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.