Islam Times - The recent detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov has drawn attention to the growing trend of Western governments tightening control over online discourse, raising alarms about the impact on free speech and privacy.

The arrest of Durov, founder of the messaging platform Telegram, this weekend is being viewed as part of an increasing trend of Western governments exerting control over online communication. Durov had earlier drawn the ire of officials after disclosing attempts by the FBI to install a backdoor in Telegram."This attempt to dismantle communication and free speech globally is a dangerous trend," stated Steve Gill, host of Sputnik's The Final Countdown program. "We just saw the CEO of Rumble flee to avoid prosecution over whatever charges might be brought against him. This is a significant issue."Independent journalist John Jackman noted that, although Durov was arrested based on allegations, he has not been convicted of any crime and remains in custody. Western authorities have long been critical of Telegram, which has resisted the levels of surveillance and content moderation seen on other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. Telegram's relative freedom has allowed dissidents to thrive and users to share information from alternative perspectives, but the platform has also been accused of facilitating various crimes and abuses.In recent years, Western governments have increasingly sought to shape the flow of information online, implementing stricter moderation policies and, more recently, banning TikTok. Figures like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Elon Musk have shown some willingness to cooperate with these efforts, but Jackman argued that Durov has maintained an independent stance."Is Elon in trouble?" asked Jackman on Sputnik's The Final Countdown. "As long as he stays aligned with US foreign policy—advocating for actions like the overthrow of the Venezuelan government, supporting the right side in the Ukraine conflict, and not getting too close to Russia—he should be fine."Jackman highlighted the circumstances of Durov’s arrest, noting that French authorities waited until Durov was en route to France to issue a warrant. "He had no indication that anything was coming," Jackman said, comparing the situation to that of Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab. He suggested that France was determined to apprehend Durov, ensuring there was no chance for him to evade capture.Jackman described the tactic as "draconian" and criticized Western governments for attempting to suppress their citizens. "Censorship implies weakness," he claimed. "When you have to censor speech, it shows that you're afraid of the truth."He further argued that when great powers begin to lose their ability to govern effectively, they often resort to crackdowns on free speech to prevent the public from pointing out their flaws.