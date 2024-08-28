0
Wednesday 28 August 2024 - 00:29

Bulgaria to Hold New Parliamentary Elections in October

Story Code : 1156575
The statement said Radev also appointed a caretaker government led by current caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev for the interim period, Xinhua reported.

Glavchev, 61, was head of the Bulgarian National Audit Office when he was appointed caretaker prime minister for the first time in April this year. In 2017, he briefly served as President of the National Assembly, the country's parliament.

The elections and the appointment of a caretaker government became compulsory after the parliament failed to elect a regular cabinet in June this year.

The elections will be Bulgaria's seventh in three and a half years due to an inability to reach a simple majority at the parliament.
