Wednesday 28 August 2024 - 00:49

Iraq-Based Resistance Group Launches Drone Attack on Haifa

Story Code : 1156578
Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had carried out a fresh attack on occupied Palestine on Monday night.

The Iraq-based Resistance group stressed that it had targeted a vital target in Israeli-occupied Haifa using drones.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.
