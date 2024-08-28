0
Wednesday 28 August 2024 - 00:50

Israel Receives 500th US Military Supply Plane Since Oct. 7

Story Code : 1156579
“The 500th aircraft in the joint airlift operation has landed in Israel,” Israel's war Ministry said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

It said the new supply plane was “part of a large-scale logistical effort that began with the outbreak of the recent war.” 

“Through this operation, over 50,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel via 500 flights and 107 sea shipments,” it said. 

“The equipment procured and transported includes armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment, which are crucial for sustaining the IDF (Israeli army)'s operational capabilities during the ongoing war,” the ministry added. 

Since the war on Gaza over 10 months ago, the US has provided strong diplomatic, intelligence, and military support to its ally Israel. 

Israeli regime has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. 

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,400 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities. 

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. 

Israeli regime faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.  
