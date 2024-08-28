0
Wednesday 28 August 2024 - 00:53

US Forces Move Weapons, Ammunitions to Their Base in Syria

Story Code : 1156580
An informed source told "Sputnik" news agency on Tuesday that the US forces have moved their weapons and ammunitions to their base in the "Al-Omar" oil field in eastern Syria.

The news source, on condition of anonymity, said that "The US forces have relocated military equipment from their base in Al-Shaddadi in Hasakah province (Northeastern Syria) to their base in the Omar oil field, which includes 15 trucks carrying ammunition and weapons and also five armored vehicles and helicopters escorting them in the sky of the region.

According to the informed source, an American cargo plane also landed at "Kharab Al-Jir" base in Al-Hasakah province yesterday and transferred 30 soldiers to this military base.

A few days ago, an American military convoy consisting of 37 armored vehicles entered Syria from northern Iraq and transferred military equipment, ammunition and logistics to the Qasrak base in Al-Hasakah province.
