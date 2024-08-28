0
Wednesday 28 August 2024 - 00:57

Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Spy Equipment in Dovev Barracks

Story Code : 1156581
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Spy Equipment in Dovev Barracks
Hezbollah announced in a statement on Tuesday that the resistance forces targeted spy equipment raised on a crane in the vicinity of Dovev Barracks with an attack drone, achieving a direct hit and causing its destruction

Hezbollah pointed out that a suicide drone was used in this operation and the spying equipment of the Israeli forces was destroyed.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that the Resistance forces have targeted several buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the town of Natua  in the north of occupied Palestine.

During the last 10 months, Hezbollah has targeted more than 2,500 military positions of the Israeli army.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance has emphasized that these operations will continue as long as the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip continue.
