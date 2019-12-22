Trump and Abe Discuss North Korea and Iran

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe regarding North Korea, Iran, and trade ties.

"Several bilateral issues have been discussed, including trade relations, and developments related to Iran and the Republic of North Korea," the White House said in a statement.The statement added: "President Trump agreed with Abe to continue contacts and coordination, especially in light of North Korea's recent statements," according to Reuters.The call came after North Korea said that the United States was trying to prolong nuclear disarmament talks before the US presidential election next year.In the same context, North Korea warned the United States against criticizing its human rights record, stating that they would "pay a heavy price".A statement published by the official agency in North Korea, quoting a Foreign Ministry spokesman, warned that if the United States attempts to criticize the North Korean regime, referring to human rights problems, it will "pay the price dearly."On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly condemned "continuing, massive and wide violations of human rights in North Korea," in an annual resolution which was rejected by Pyongyang's delegate to the international organization.The 193-member General Assembly approved the resolution, which was sponsored by dozens of countries, including the United States, without a vote. Such decisions are not binding, but they can constitute a political weight.Kim Song, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, told the General Assembly that the decision "has nothing to do with the real promotion and protection of human rights, because it is a polluted product of political conspiracies from hostile forces that seek to discredit the dignity and image of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and overthrow our social system."