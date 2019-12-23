0
Monday 23 December 2019 - 06:50

Secondary Circuit of Arak Nuclear Reactor to be Operational Today

Story Code : 834301
Secondary Circuit of Arak Nuclear Reactor to be Operational Today
The Arak heavy water nuclear reactor, currently undergoing the process of modernization, consists of two circuits. The first circuit is tasked with removing heat from the heart of the reactor, and the secondary circuit is responsible for transferring the heat from the first circuit to cooling towers and finally to the outside environment.

The secondary circuit of the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor, which will become operational today, includes heat exchangers, the middle pool, and transmission pumps.

The operation of this circuit is done through the main control room of the reactor.

In order to bring the first circuit on stream, the secondary circuit and all of its associated systems must have first become operational. After that, work on completing the first circuit and the non-active starting up of the Arak research reactor would commence.

According to the report, the secondary circuit of Arak reactor will become operational on Monday, December 23, in the presence of the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Iraqi Army Announced The End of its Military Operations to Purge the Western Anbar from "ISIS"
The Iraqi Army Announced The End of its Military Operations to Purge the Western Anbar from "ISIS"
6 Dead and 5 Kidnapped by ISIS in Northeast Nigeria
6 Dead and 5 Kidnapped by ISIS in Northeast Nigeria
23 December 2019
Erdogan Sends a Message to the Europeans: We Will Not Bear the Burden of Refugees Alone
Erdogan Sends a Message to the Europeans: We Will Not Bear the Burden of Refugees Alone
23 December 2019
Israel Is Firing Missiles into Syria
Israel Is Firing Missiles into Syria
23 December 2019
Trump and Abe Discuss North Korea and Iran
Trump and Abe Discuss North Korea and Iran
22 December 2019
Ibn Zayed Shares an Article on Normalization, and Netanyahu Welcomes the Idea
Ibn Zayed Shares an Article on Normalization, and Netanyahu Welcomes the Idea
22 December 2019
Al-Nusra Front and White Helmets with Toxic Chlorine Gas
Al-Nusra Front and White Helmets with Toxic Chlorine Gas
22 December 2019
Chinese President Has Warned Trump that Washington’s Actions were Harming “Mutual Trust” and Cooperation
Chinese President Has Warned Trump that Washington’s Actions were Harming “Mutual Trust” and Cooperation
21 December 2019
Netanyahu Attacks "International Criminal Court" and Accuses Her of Opposing
Netanyahu Attacks "International Criminal Court" and Accuses Her of Opposing 'Israel'
21 December 2019
Tunisia Cooperates with Russia to Solve the Libyan Crisis
Tunisia Cooperates with Russia to Solve the Libyan Crisis
21 December 2019
Calmness has Returned in Beirut after Clashes Between Hariri Followers and Security Forces
Calmness has Returned in Beirut after Clashes Between Hariri Followers and Security Forces
21 December 2019
Erdogan Threatens to Impose Counter Sanctions on Washington
Erdogan Threatens to Impose Counter Sanctions on Washington
20 December 2019
PMF Launched a Surprise Operation for 3 ISIS Targets in Diyala
PMF Launched a Surprise Operation for 3 ISIS Targets in Diyala
20 December 2019