Secondary Circuit of Arak Nuclear Reactor to be Operational Today

Islam Times - The secondary circuit of the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor will be operational on Monday in the presence of Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

The Arak heavy water nuclear reactor, currently undergoing the process of modernization, consists of two circuits. The first circuit is tasked with removing heat from the heart of the reactor, and the secondary circuit is responsible for transferring the heat from the first circuit to cooling towers and finally to the outside environment.The secondary circuit of the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor, which will become operational today, includes heat exchangers, the middle pool, and transmission pumps.The operation of this circuit is done through the main control room of the reactor.In order to bring the first circuit on stream, the secondary circuit and all of its associated systems must have first become operational. After that, work on completing the first circuit and the non-active starting up of the Arak research reactor would commence.According to the report, the secondary circuit of Arak reactor will become operational on Monday, December 23, in the presence of the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi.