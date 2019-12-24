0
Tuesday 24 December 2019 - 17:27

Russia Extends Detention of American Man Accused of Spying

Story Code : 834620
Russia Extends Detention of American Man Accused of Spying
Paul Whelan, who also has Irish, Canadian, and British citizenship, was arrested on December 28 last year for allegedly receiving state secrets.

On Christmas Eve the Moscow City Court extended his detention by another three months, to March 29, a court spokesman told AFP.

He risks up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Whelan, 49, has denounced the case against him and said he is being held "hostage" for a possible prisoner exchange.

On Monday, US charge d'affaires Bart Gorman and diplomats from Canada, Ireland, and Britain visited Whelan in Moscow's high-security Lefortovo prison, bringing him food and Christmas greetings from family and supporters.

"It's two days before Christmas. A holiday Paul Whelan will spend alone in Lefortovo," the US embassy quoted Gorman as saying.

"In the past 12 months, Paul has not heard his parents' voices. Bring Paul some Christmas cheer and let him call home."

Whelan, a former US marine, maintains he has been framed and that he took a USB drive from an acquaintance thinking it contained holiday photos.

His lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov has said the acquaintance that handed over the drive is the only witness against Whelan while the rest of his longtime acquaintances in Russia gave witness statements in his defense.

During a previous court hearing in October, Whelan insisted that he was not a spy.

"Russia thought they caught James Bond on a spy mission, in reality, they abducted Mr. Bean on holiday," he has said.

Whelan and his supporters claim that the American has been mistreated in jail.

Moscow has rubbished the claims, saying foreign diplomats have regular access to Whelan and calling the complaints a "provocative line of defense".

"Whelan's complaints concerning the conditions of detention and actions of investigators have never once been confirmed," the Russian foreign ministry has said.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Trial Verdict on Khashoggi Murder Was a Mockery of Justice: UN
The Trial Verdict on Khashoggi Murder Was a Mockery of Justice: UN
America Has No Choice But to Lift the Pressure on Iran: Rouhani
America Has No Choice But to Lift the Pressure on Iran: Rouhani
24 December 2019
Democrats Do Not Rule Out The Possibility of Impeaching President Donald Trump a Second Time
Democrats Do Not Rule Out The Possibility of Impeaching President Donald Trump a Second Time
24 December 2019
The Iraqi Army Announced The End of its Military Operations to Purge the Western Anbar from "ISIS"
The Iraqi Army Announced The End of its Military Operations to Purge the Western Anbar from "ISIS"
23 December 2019
6 Dead and 5 Kidnapped by ISIS in Northeast Nigeria
6 Dead and 5 Kidnapped by ISIS in Northeast Nigeria
23 December 2019
Erdogan Sends a Message to the Europeans: We Will Not Bear the Burden of Refugees Alone
Erdogan Sends a Message to the Europeans: We Will Not Bear the Burden of Refugees Alone
23 December 2019
Israel Is Firing Missiles into Syria
Israel Is Firing Missiles into Syria
23 December 2019
Trump and Abe Discuss North Korea and Iran
Trump and Abe Discuss North Korea and Iran
22 December 2019
Ibn Zayed Shares an Article on Normalization, and Netanyahu Welcomes the Idea
Ibn Zayed Shares an Article on Normalization, and Netanyahu Welcomes the Idea
22 December 2019
Al-Nusra Front and White Helmets with Toxic Chlorine Gas
Al-Nusra Front and White Helmets with Toxic Chlorine Gas
22 December 2019
Chinese President Has Warned Trump that Washington’s Actions were Harming “Mutual Trust” and Cooperation
Chinese President Has Warned Trump that Washington’s Actions were Harming “Mutual Trust” and Cooperation
21 December 2019
Netanyahu Attacks "International Criminal Court" and Accuses Her of Opposing
Netanyahu Attacks "International Criminal Court" and Accuses Her of Opposing 'Israel'
21 December 2019
Tunisia Cooperates with Russia to Solve the Libyan Crisis
Tunisia Cooperates with Russia to Solve the Libyan Crisis
21 December 2019