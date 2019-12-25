0
Wednesday 25 December 2019 - 16:25

3 Dead after Apparent Christmas Eve Murder-Suicide in Florida

Story Code : 834780
The children were safely removed from the home after the shooting Tuesday night, Lakeland Police Capt. Ed Cain told reporters.

The three dead adults all suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators did not immediately identify them or say whether any of them were related to the children. All four of the children are believed to be younger than 10 years old, Cain said, AP reported.

 “It’s a very tragic situation on Christmas Eve that’s going to impact a lot of families,” Cain said.
