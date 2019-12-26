Six Killed in Massive Border Fire Exchange Between India and Pakistan

Islam Times - The heavily militarised Indo-Pakistani border has frequently witnessed cross border exchanges of fire between the two armies, causing mainly civilian casualties on both sides.

The Pakistan army has claimed that it damaged an Indian post, killing three Indian soldiers, while two Pakistan troops lost their lives in retaliatory fire. Non-stop firing and shelling between the two sides has been underway for more than a week.Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat. pic.twitter.com/yFuBqPgFVv— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 26, 2019The two nuclear-armed nations have accused each other of violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement over 3,000 times to date this year. In the last week, there was persistent artillery fire across the border, causing several civilians injuries on the two sides.Tensions have escalated between the two nuclear-armed nations since 14 February, when 40 Indian security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing attack in Kashmir. A Pakistan-based terror group claimed responsibility for it. In August, India revoked the special status of Kashmir and made it a federally administered union territory, sparking the outrage of Pakistan and prompting it to raise the issue at the UN.