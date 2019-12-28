Yellow Vests Protesters Gather for March in Paris for Last Time This Year

Islam Times - Since 17 November 2018, France, especially the capital Paris, has been swept by what has become known as yellow vests protests. Initially, the movement was triggered by a government plan to raise fuel taxes, which many French citizens saw as a serious blow to their purchasing power.

The traditional Saturday rally of the Yellow Vests movement - the last this year - has begun at the Place de la Bourse in the second district of Paris.A rather small group of protesters - according to rough estimates, several hundred people - started moving along Reaumur Street a little after noon local time.These rallies have often ended in violent confrontations between police and demonstrators, with the later hurling stones and projectiles at officers, smashing cars and shop windows and erecting and subsequently burning barricades.