Saturday 28 December 2019 - 12:51

Yellow Vests Protesters Gather for March in Paris for Last Time This Year

Yellow Vests Protesters Gather for March in Paris for Last Time This Year
The traditional Saturday rally of the Yellow Vests movement - the last this year - has begun at the Place de la Bourse in the second district of Paris. 

A rather small group of protesters - according to rough estimates, several hundred people - started moving along Reaumur Street a little after noon local time.

These rallies have often ended in violent confrontations between police and demonstrators, with the later hurling stones and projectiles at officers, smashing cars and shop windows and erecting and subsequently burning barricades.
