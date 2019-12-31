China is Willing to Work with Iran to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal: Geng Shuang

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China is willing to work with Iran to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking in a regular press conference, Shuang referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's trip to China, saying: “During Foreign Minister Zarif's stay in China, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with him and exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest.”“China would like to work with Iran to ensure the steady development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, safeguard the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and uphold peace and stability of the [Persian] Gulf Region in the Middle East,” he added.“As comprehensive strategic partners of coordination, China and Russia have been in close communication and coordination on the Iranian nuclear issue and other major international and regional hotspot issues,” he noted.Zarif arrived in Moscow late on Sunday to hold talks with top Russian officials including his counterpart Sergei Lavrov on wide range of issues.In China, various international, regional and bilateral issues including the July 2015 nuclear deal will be discussed, the spokesman said.In a related news, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Moscow for Beijing in the second leg of his regional tour.Elsewhere in his remarks, Shuang referred to recent US attack on Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), saying “China opposes the use of force in international relations and stands for compliance with the purposes and principles of UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations.”“The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria should be earnestly respected and upheld. We call on relevant parties to remain calm and restrained to avoid escalating tension,” he reiterated.Iraqi officials announced that the US' attack on Kata'ib Hezbollah in Qa'im, Al-Anbar Province has resulted in killing 25 people and injured 51 more.Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed US aggression on Iraqi soil and on Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Sha'abi) as a clear example of terrorism. Hash al-Sha'abi mobilization forces played a major role in fighting ISIS on the ground.Mousavi urged the US to respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and to stop intervention in the internal affairs of the country.He also pointed to US false claims on fighting terrorism, saying recent attacks once again proved the US lies in confronting the ISIS terrorists.