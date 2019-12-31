0
Tuesday 31 December 2019 - 08:45

Militants Kill 18 in Attack on Villagers in Eastern Congo

Story Code : 835758
Militants Kill 18 in Attack on Villagers in Eastern Congo
The attack occurred in Apetina, in a remote forested area a few miles from the Ugandan border where attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan terrorist group, have increased since Oct. 30, when the army launched a campaign to root them out.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has said the campaign has dismantled nearly all of the ADF's sanctuaries, but attacks continue unabated.

Earlier this month, 22 were killed in ambushes on two villages in the same region.

"There was a raid by ADF rebels in ...​​ Apetina on Sunday night. These rebels killed 18 people and burned down eight houses," said Donat Kibwana, the administrator of Beni territory.

He said that the army was alerted to the attack but arrived after the killings had occurred. CEPADHO, a human rights group, also said that 18 had been killed.

The Congolese government has blamed the ADF for attacks going back years, including dozens of night-time massacres since 2014 that have killed hundreds of civilians. But repeated military operations have failed to fully eradicate the group.

The recent surge in violence has complicated efforts to stamp out an Ebola outbreak in the area. Infections have started to rise in areas health workers have been unable to access because of insecurity.

Daesh has claimed some ADF attacks this year, but researchers say there is a lack of hard evidence linking the two groups.
Source : Reuters
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey has Transferred Hundreds of Terrorists from Syria to Libya: Al-Mesmari
Turkey has Transferred Hundreds of Terrorists from Syria to Libya: Al-Mesmari
Mike Pompeo Called Muhammad bin Salman After the US Air Strike
Mike Pompeo Called Muhammad bin Salman After the US Air Strike
31 December 2019
China is Willing to Work with Iran to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal: Geng Shuang
China is Willing to Work with Iran to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal: Geng Shuang
31 December 2019
Baghdad to Review Relationship with American Coalition, In Response to US Airstrikes
Baghdad to Review Relationship with American Coalition, In Response to US Airstrikes
31 December 2019
Iran and Russia Hold US Accountable for Disturbing Peace in West Asia
Iran and Russia Hold US Accountable for Disturbing Peace in West Asia
30 December 2019
Netanyahu Wants to Export Stolen Gas from Occupied Palestine to Europe
Netanyahu Wants to Export Stolen Gas from Occupied Palestine to Europe
30 December 2019
Sisi and Macron Discuss the Situation in Libya by Phone
Sisi and Macron Discuss the Situation in Libya by Phone
30 December 2019
Iraqi President Barham Salih Condemned Washington
Iraqi President Barham Salih Condemned Washington's Attacks on Kata'ib Hezbollah
30 December 2019
Two Takfirist institutions in Saudi Arabia Killed 6 People from Al-Anoud Neighborhood
Two Takfirist institutions in Saudi Arabia Killed 6 People from Al-Anoud Neighborhood
29 December 2019
6 ISIS Operatives were Killed, Attacking the Headquarters South of Mosul
6 ISIS Operatives were Killed, Attacking the Headquarters South of Mosul
29 December 2019
Any Spying Aircraft Near Iran-Russia-China Drills Will Be Shot: Iran Deputy Army Chief
Any Spying Aircraft Near Iran-Russia-China Drills Will Be Shot: Iran Deputy Army Chief
29 December 2019
Iran is at the Top of Mossad
Iran is at the Top of Mossad's Work Priorities: Mossad Chief
28 December 2019
Russia Will Begin Tests of New-Generation S-500 Air Defense System Next Year
Russia Will Begin Tests of New-Generation S-500 Air Defense System Next Year
28 December 2019